icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Oct, 2022 15:54
HomeWorld News

Seoul responds to North Korean warplanes near its border

The apparent bombing drill by Pyongyang prompted South Korea to deploy dozens of military aircraft, its defense ministry said
Seoul responds to North Korean warplanes near its border
© AP / South Korean Defense Ministry

Seoul scrambled 30 fighter jets in response to North Korea flying 12 warplanes near the border that separates the two countries on Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to a statement quoted by Yonhap news agency, eight North Korean fighters and four bombers were spotted at around 2pm and “conducted air-to-surface firing drills for about an hour.”

South Korea immediately sent 30 fighter jets and other planes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff revealed. There was no clash, it added, as North Korea, aircraft did not cross the “tactical action line.”

The military emphasized that the incident can be described as highly unusual due to the scale of the DPRK’s drills.

US redeploys aircraft carrier to Korea READ MORE: US redeploys aircraft carrier to Korea

“South Korean armed forces in close cooperation with the US are closely monitoring the North Korean military-related movements and maintaining a readiness posture for further provocations,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated.

The news came hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in an eastern direction. Pyongyang said that the test was a “just counteraction” after several rounds of joint military drills between the United States and South Korea. Such exercises have long been considered by the DPRK as rehearsals for an invasion.

The blitz from the north came the day after the South Korean military confirmed the redeployment near the country’s coast of the US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan. Seoul’s military said this was a response to North Korea’s “successive provocations and threats.”

Pyongyang has conducted a record number of missile launches this year, staging six in the last 14 days.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies