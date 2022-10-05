icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2022 21:13
HomeWorld News

EU open to 'diplomatic solution' on Ukraine – Borrell

At the same time, the bloc looks forward to launching its own “training mission” for Ukrainian troops
EU open to 'diplomatic solution' on Ukraine – Borrell
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Dursun Aydemir

The EU is still ready to seek a “diplomatic solution” to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borell has said. A return to diplomacy, however, would only be possible should “circumstances” allow for this to occur in an unspecified “meaningful” way, he stipulated, in a blog post on Wednesday.

“We will reinforce our strategy of supporting Ukraine – militarily, financially and politically; upping the pressure on Russia with more sanctions and supporting our international partner to handle the fallout of the war,” Borrell wrote, hailing an upcoming launch of the bloc’s own “training mission” for Kiev’s troops.

“At the next Foreign Affairs Council on 17 October, I hope we can formally launch our training mission for Ukrainian armed forces. At the same time, we remain ready to pursue a diplomatic solution, should the circumstances return to do so in a meaningful way,” he added.

Kremlin reacts to Zelensky banning talks with Putin READ MORE: Kremlin reacts to Zelensky banning talks with Putin

The top diplomat has repeatedly made warlike remarks during the ongoing conflict, insisting that Kiev should defeat Moscow on the battlefield and cheering more military aid for the country. Russia has repeatedly warned the West against “pumping” Ukraine with weaponry, suggesting that such aid would only prolong the conflict and inflict more destruction and suffering on the country’s residents.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics, which have since joined the Russian Federation, as independent states, and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies