icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2022 11:01
HomeWorld News

UK migrant crisis ‘out of control’ – minister

Newcomers are allowed to claim privileges without a good reason to avoid deportation, the home secretary has said
UK migrant crisis ‘out of control’ – minister
FILE PHOTO. Migrants land on Deal beach after crossing the English channel from France in a dinghy in Deal, England. ©  Luke Dray/Getty Images

The migrant crisis in Britain is “out of control” due to legal loopholes, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told local media on Saturday, vowing to “take dramatic action” to remedy the situation.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Braverman said, “there’s a crisis on the [English] Channel and it’s been going on for far too long.”

The problem has gone out of control for a variety of reasons,” she claimed, adding that one of the most notable reasons is the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, which was sponsored by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to Braverman, this law has been actively abused by migrants seeking to stay in the country. “The aims and the structure of that legislation have been completely distorted,” and the “majority of people coming here from Albania” claim to be “victims of modern slavery,” she said.

The minister went on to note that some migrants attempt to claim this status after they “may have paid tens of thousands of pounds for the privilege.”

That’s also regardless of the fact that they will have actively sought to come to the UK through an illegal, illicit and dangerous method,” she added.

Braverman says she intends to “take dramatic action” to reverse the tide, telling the outlet that she plans to amend the act to raise the evidential threshold in a way that allows privileges to be denied to those not entitled to them.

UK could send Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda – PM
Read more
UK could send Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda – PM

She noted that even convicted criminals, including foreign pedophiles and murderers, are able to abuse the law to avoid being deported, saying: there is “a really low bar that you have to cross to be considered to be a victim of modern slavery.

The home secretary, who was appointed in early September, also claimed that some parts of the police have been “captured” by woke groups, echoing a previous statement in which she lashed out at law enforcement agencies for paying too much attention to “diversity and inclusion” rather than fighting crime.

In recent years, Britain has been plagued by a migrant crisis, with thousands attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.

According to government figures, as of late September, more than 30,000 migrants have crossed the channel by boat this year, exceeding the total numbers for 2021.

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wars in wars? Rakesh Sharma, retired Indian lieutenant general
0:00
28:44
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies