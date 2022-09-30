icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia calls on Kiev to return to negotiations – Putin
30 Sep, 2022 10:29
HomeWorld News

UK reveals conditions for ‘healthy partnership’ with China

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says Beijing must change its behavior on the world stage
UK reveals conditions for ‘healthy partnership’ with China
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at a UN Security Council meeting in New York, September 22, 2022. © Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / AFP.

Britain will not consider China a threat if it respects international law and norms, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

“What I would ultimately like to see is a healthy partnership. We are not quite there yet, and the choice is for China. The offer is there,” Cleverly told Singaporean news channel CNA during a visit to the country on Thursday.

“It would be good for us, it would be good for China. It would take some of the tension out of this relationship,” the foreign secretary added.

“It would mean that we wouldn’t have to consider China as a threat. We could see China as an opportunity, China as a partner, but it would require China to change some of their behaviors.” 

Cleverly stressed that Britain’s attitude to China is conditional on Beijing’s respect for international law.

“We have seen some behavior from China that we are deeply uncomfortable with,” Cleverly said. He listed several concerns, including China’s alleged nefarious cyber activities, as well as the treatment of the Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority, and Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Cleverly’s remarks come after US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns urged Beijing to restore cooperation with Washington on issues such as climate change and healthcare.

READ MORE: UN report accuses China of ‘crimes against humanity’

China cut some ties with the US in early August in response to the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing, which considers the self-governing island to be part of its own territory, strongly opposes foreign diplomatic and military aid to the government in Taipei.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies