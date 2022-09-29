icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 16:41
HomeWorld News

Safe-sex study delivers surprising result

Young people who were texted about safe sex ended up catching diseases through sex more than those who weren’t, research indicates
Safe-sex study delivers surprising result
A man poses holding a selection of condoms. ©  AFP / Leon Neal

Sending text messages encouraging safe-sex behavior to young people who have recently experienced a sexually transmitted infection (STI) is unable to prevent them from getting reinfected, a British study has found out.

The effectiveness of the Safetxt project, which is aimed at reducing reinfections of chlamydia and gonorrhea, has been tested by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

They published the results of the study, which involved more than 3,000 people aged between 16 and 24, in the medical magazine BMJ on Wednesday.

The participants were separated into two groups, with one of them being sent frequent messages from Safetxt and the other not getting any texts at all.

The researchers found out that 22.2% of those who had received the texts became reinfected with chlamydia or gonorrhea, compared to just 20.3% among those who hadn’t.

Sexually transmitted diseases ‘out of control’ in US – officials READ MORE: Sexually transmitted diseases ‘out of control’ in US – officials

“The Safetxt intervention did not reduce chlamydia and gonorrhea reinfections at one year in people aged 16-24 years. More reinfections occurred in the Safetxt group,” the paper acknowledged.

The authors said that their findings “highlight the need for rigorous evaluation of health communication interventions.”

They also advised the World Health Organization (WHO) that recommends the use of such messaging to “revise its endorsement of digital behavior change communication for strengthening health systems, to specify which topics and content WHO endorses.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies