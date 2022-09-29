icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 13:54
HomeWorld News

WH clarifies Biden comment on deceased congresswoman

During a speech, the president asked for Jackie Walorski, who died in August
WH clarifies Biden comment on deceased congresswoman
Joe Biden looks into the audience as he leaves after speaking during a conference on hunger at the White House in Washington, DC, September 28, 2022 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

The White House has clarified that President Joe Biden looked around the room asking for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski on Wednesday because “she was on his mind.” While Biden apparently thought Walorski would be at the White House event, she died in a car accident last month.

Speaking at a conference on food insecurity, Biden thanked a list of lawmakers who sponsored a bill establishing the conference. Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, was among them.

“Jackie, are you here?” Biden asked as he scanned the crowd. “Where’s Jackie? I think she wasn’t going to be here,” he trailed off. 

Walorski died in early August, in a car crash that also killed two of her staffers. At the time of her death, Biden issued a statement saying that himself and First Lady Jill Biden were “shocked and saddened” by her passing, and “appreciated her partnership” as they planned for Wednesday’s conference.

The White House was forced to do damage control, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explaining to reporters later that day that Biden “had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday,” for a bill signing ceremony and therefore “she was on his mind. She was at top of mind for the president.”

“But I think the confusing part is why, if she and the family is top of mind, does the president think that she’s living and in the room?” a reporter asked. 

“I don’t find that confusing,” Jean-Pierre responded, adding that Biden’s apparent mix-up was “not an unusual scenario.”

Republicans have repeatedly asserted that Biden, who is 79 years old, is experiencing cognitive decline. While Biden was known throughout his five-decade political career for verbal slip-ups and gaffes, the president has more recently struggled to read from a teleprompter and become visibly confused during multiple public events.

According to a poll taken last month, 59% of Americans are “concerned” with President Biden’s mental health, with 36% saying they are “very concerned.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies