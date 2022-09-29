icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 05:31
HomeWorld News

Pentagon reveals ‘full’ list of military aid to Ukraine

Officials also promised 18 more HIMARS systems, calling them a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force”
Pentagon reveals ‘full’ list of military aid to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: American soldiers move an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft, in Fort Carson, Colorado. ©  US Air Force / Airman 1st Class Nathan Clark

The Pentagon has issued a list of American military aid approved for Ukraine so far this year, outlining nearly $17 billion in arms and gear, including tens of thousands of anti-tank systems, just shy of one million artillery rounds, and an array of heavy and long-range weapons platforms.

A “Fact Sheet on US Security Assistance to Ukraine” released by the Defense Department on Wednesday notes that Washington has authorized $16.9 billion in military aid for Kiev in 2022, the vast majority of which came after Moscow sent troops into the neighboring country in late February.

The list includes more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 8,500 Javelin anti-tank weapons and 32,000 other anti-armor platforms, as well as some 988,000 Howitzer rounds, 60 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, and tens of thousands of mortars, rockets and grenades.

The Pentagon has also sent large quantities of heavy weapons, among them over 150 artillery pieces, 20 Mi-17 helicopters, 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, hundreds of Humvees, and 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) – one of the longest-range platforms provided by Washington to date.

Experts issue warning over arms for Ukraine READ MORE: Experts issue warning over arms for Ukraine

In addition to “non-lethal” gear such as helmets, body armor and mine-clearing equipment, the US supplied Ukraine with at least 700 Switchblade suicide drones and an undisclosed number of Claymore anti-personnel mines.

In its latest $1.1 billion aid package for Kiev announced on Wednesday, the Defense Department vowed to more than double the number of HIMARS units operated by the Ukrainian military, seeking to send another 18 on top of the 16 already authorized. However, officials noted it could take “a few years” before the rocket systems are ready for the battlefield, as they will not be pulled from existing US stocks but rather contracted to American arms manufacturers. 

A senior Pentagon official told reporters the HIMARS are intended to serve as a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future,” explaining that it is a “sizable investment” designed to prepare Kiev for the “long haul.”

The apparent shift to a longer-term approach comes as some military experts warn that Washington will not be able to keep up the pace of security assistance set over the last six months, with CNBC noting mounting problems in the American weapons supply chain in a report this week.

Zelensky reveals how much US pours into Ukraine’s budget READ MORE: Zelensky reveals how much US pours into Ukraine’s budget

“There is a point where… the Ukrainians will need to be cautious about their rate of expenditure and where they prioritize those munitions, because there isn’t an infinite supply,” Jack Watling, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told the outlet. 

While the US arms industry currently produces about 30,000 155mm howitzer rounds per year, the Ukrainian military is now burning through that number of shells in a period of just two weeks, CNBC added. Moreover, the better part of 9,000 Javelin launchers have been shipped to Ukraine, yet the usual annual output sits at just 800 units, suggesting the United States has drawn heavily on its stockpiles to keep Kiev flush with weapons.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies