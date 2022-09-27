icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2022 17:46
HomeWorld News

Sweden probes possible plot behind Russian pipeline leaks

Authorities suspect ‘gross sabotage’ as US reportedly offers ‘support’ to European investigations
Sweden probes possible plot behind Russian pipeline leaks
©  Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Police in Sweden have launched a preliminary investigation into a possible sabotage attack on Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines 1 and 2, after several major leaks were reported following sudden losses of pressure on three of the network’s lines on Monday.

“We have established a report and the crime classification is gross sabotage,” a national police spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “no option can be ruled out” when it comes to determining how the pipelines in the Baltic Sea gas network were damaged. German daily Tagesspiegel also reported on Tuesday that Berlin suspects the leaks to be the result of a “targeted attack.” 

Suspicions of sabotage grew after scientists in Denmark and Sweden said they registered underwater blasts near the pipelines on Monday. 

Explosions at Nord Stream pipeline sites at time of leaks
Read more
Explosions at Nord Stream pipeline sites at time of leaks

“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” seismologist Bjorn Lund of Sweden’s National Seismology Centre (SNSN) told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior US official told AFP that Washington would not speculate on the cause of the damage, but is “ready to provide support” to Europe in investigating the incident.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was finished in 2011, with construction on Nord Stream 2 beginning in 2018. Political pressure and US sanctions caused numerous delays before the newer line was completed in 2021, though it never actually came online. 

The German government put Nord Stream 2’s certification on hold two days before Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine in late February and has since refused to open it.

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies