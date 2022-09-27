icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2022 18:15
HomeWorld News

Poll reveals attitude of Germans towards Scholz

Scholz’ approval rating and overall trust in the country’s government remain low, a new survey shows
Poll reveals attitude of Germans towards Scholz
©  Michael Kappeler / picture alliance via Getty Images

The approval rating of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains low, with only 38% of Germans believing he’s fit for his job, a survey conducted by Germany’s INSA research institute shows. Nearly 50% of Germans see Scholz as unfit for the post, according to the study published by Bild on Tuesday.

While his approval rating remains low, Scholz performed better in September than in August. The previous INSA survey showed that only 25% of the public was satisfied, with the rating becoming the lowest since Scholz took office in December.

The survey shows that the government’s overall approval rating has become even lower, with 64.5% of those surveyed describing their trust level as “low” compared to some 62% back in August. Only 30% described their level of trust in the federal government as “high,” according to the survey.

Germany secures just one tanker of LNG from UAE – media READ MORE: Germany secures just one tanker of LNG from UAE – media

Multiple cabinet ministers have shown extremely low approval ratings as well, with Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht performing worst. Only 18% of respondents were satisfied with how she was doing her job, while 63% disapproved.

Nearly 35% of Germans approve of Economy Minister Robert Habeck, while some 50% are dissatisfied with him. Finance Minister Christian Lindner showed similar results, with some 33.6% approving of his job and 50% expressing disapproval.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach remains the most controversial figure within the government, the survey indicates, with society remaining split roughly in half on his performance. Some 40% approve of his job, while 47% disapprove of it.

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies