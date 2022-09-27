icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2022 09:57
HomeWorld News

Sweden issues warning over Russian gas pipeline

Ships are being told to steer clear of the affected area in the Baltic Sea, according to the country’s maritime authority
Sweden issues warning over Russian gas pipeline
A Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline terminal in Germany. ©  AFP / John MacDougall

Sweden’s Maritime Authority (SMA) sent out an alert on Tuesday over two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

“There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 - one in the Swedish economic zone and one in the Danish economic zone. They are very near each other,” a spokesman for the SMA told Reuters.

The reasons for the leaks, which occurred to the northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, are currently unclear, he said.

Another SMA spokesman told the agency that the Swedish authorities were “keeping extra watch to make sure no ship comes too close to the site.”

On Monday, Denmark said it had discovered leaks in the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline, to the southeast of Bornholm.

The pipeline's operator has confirmed a drop in pressure on the two lines of Nord Stream 1 and on Nord Stream 2.

Russian gas pipelines could have been sabotaged – Tagesspiegel
Read more
Russian gas pipelines could have been sabotaged – Tagesspiegel

Meanwhile, a report by the Tagesspiegel newspaper claimed the German authorities suspected the pipelines were subject to a “targeted attack” that could have been carried out by Ukraine, or by Russia, in an attempt to pin the blame on Kiev.

Gas infrastructure has been at the heart of the current energy standoff between Russia and the EU.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed in September 2021, but never entered commercial operations, as Berlin halted its certification indefinitely just a few days before the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Nord Stream 1 had been supplying gas to Europe until late August when Russia slashed deliveries, citing technical difficulties resulting from Western sanctions. The EU claims the shutdown of the pipeline was politically motivated.

Despite the pipelines not being operational at the moment, they are still filled with pressurised gas, according to Germany’s DPA news agency.

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies