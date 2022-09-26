RT Hindi debuts on Twitter

The RT Hindi Twitter account is aimed at South Asian readers

RT has launched a new Twitter account aimed at its Hindi-speaking audience. @RT_Hindi_news was created earlier this month with a focus on the Indian subcontinent and South Asia. A Telegram account aimed at Hindi-speaking readers was also established.

In addition to the world news stories seen on RT’s other feeds, the new account includes stories of local interest to readers in India and surrounding countries. Recent posts include an address by India’s external affairs minister to the UN General Assembly, the Delhi Police's accomplishments reuniting missing kids with their families, and a man in Kerala complaining about people dogging him for money after winning the lottery.

In addition to Russian and English – and now Hindi – RT serves up content in German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.