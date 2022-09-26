icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2022 17:50
RT Hindi debuts on Twitter

The RT Hindi Twitter account is aimed at South Asian readers
RT Hindi debuts on Twitter
©  Twitter / @RT_Hindi_news

RT has launched a new Twitter account aimed at its Hindi-speaking audience. @RT_Hindi_news was created earlier this month with a focus on the Indian subcontinent and South Asia. A Telegram account aimed at Hindi-speaking readers was also established.

In addition to the world news stories seen on RT’s other feeds, the new account includes stories of local interest to readers in India and surrounding countries. Recent posts include an address by India’s external affairs minister to the UN General Assembly, the Delhi Police's accomplishments reuniting missing kids with their families, and a man in Kerala complaining about people dogging him for money after winning the lottery.

In addition to Russian and English – and now Hindi – RT serves up content in German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

READ MORE: India makes appeal on food and energy crisis

