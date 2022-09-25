icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 07:17
HomeWorld News

North Korea tests ballistic missile – Seoul

The launch takes place days before the US vice president visits the region
North Korea tests ballistic missile – Seoul
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on June 5, 2022. © Anthony Wallace / AFP

North Korea has test-fired a short-range ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to the region, Seoul says.

The projectile, launched from around Taechon in North Korea’s northwest, traveled around 600km (373 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The news comes ahead of Harris’ visit to South Korea and Japan, and the planned US-South Korean joint naval exercise. The VP will embark on an Asian tour next week.

South Korea’s presidential National Security Council said the launch was illegal under international law.

JCS Chairman General Kim Seung-kyum and General Paul LaCamera, the commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command, released a statement vowing to “further solidify a combined defense posture against any North Korean threats and provocations.” They added that the North’s weapon tests undermine peace.

The US Indo-Pacific Command separately stated that Washington’s commitments to defend South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad.” 

READ MORE: US pledges its ‘nuclear capabilities’ to Asian ally

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier docked at South Korea’s port of Busan for the first time in nearly five years on Friday. Two US guided missile destroyers also arrived in Busan, while another destroyer docked near Changwon as part of the strike group’s visit.

The US and South Korea resumed large-scale joint drills last month after several years of hiatus. Pyongyang considers the exercises a threat to national security.

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies