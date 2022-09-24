icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2022 14:45
HomeWorld News

Iran promises ‘appropriate response’ to Kiev

Tehran has expressed “regret” over Ukraine’s decision to expel its ambassador over alleged drone deliveries to Russia
Iran promises ‘appropriate response’ to Kiev
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Atta Kenare

Iran “regrets” Ukraine’s decision to expel the country’s envoy and will make an “appropriate response,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Saturday. Kiev has accused Tehran of supplying attack drones to Russia, calling the alleged deliveries “an unfriendly act that deals a serious blow to Ukraine-Iran relations.”

Tehran has remained neutral in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Kanani stated, adding that it hopes for a “peaceful settlement” of the hostilities. Iran said Kiev’s decision was made under the influence of “propaganda” from foreign media and “unconfirmed reports.”

Ukraine revoked the accreditation of Tehran’s ambassador in Kiev on Friday, pledging to “significantly reduce” the number of Iran’s diplomatic staff at the country’s embassy.

Ukraine expels Iranian ambassador READ MORE: Ukraine expels Iranian ambassador

The alleged supply of weapons to Russia “directly contradicts the position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, publicly declared by the top leadership of Iran,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move comes amid claims from Ukraine’s military, which said it had destroyed six “Russian kamikaze drones provided by Iran.” Footage circulating online shows parts of a drone marked Geran-2, bearing striking similarities to the Iranian-made Shahed-136. Another video shows a large, unmanned aerial vehicle, which was said to have been towed by Ukrainian forces in the waters of the Black Sea off the southwestern port city of Odessa. The aircraft appears to be similar to the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 attack and reconnaissance drone.

Tehran was first accused by the US of supplying drones to Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine in July, which Iran denied. Moscow commented on the issue in late August, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissing the claims as “information stuffing,” while hailing the “dynamically” developing ties with Tehran.

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies