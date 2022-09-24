icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2022 09:00
HomeWorld News

Hungarian FM warns of apocalyptic conflict

Preventing a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia is now everyone’s main task, Peter Szijjarto has said
Hungarian FM warns of apocalyptic conflict
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks to journalists on August 30, 2022, Prague, Czech Republic © AFP / Michal Cizek/AFP

The international community should now focus on ensuring that the current escalation between Moscow and NATO does not spiral into a direct military conflict, the Hungarian foreign minister has said.

Speaking to Russian news outlet RIA Novosti while in New York for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Peter Szijjarto said: “If you ask me, the most important task now is to prevent tensions in relations between Russia and NATO from growing into an open military confrontation.

The diplomat warned that the consequences would be catastrophic.

EU member pledges to continue welcoming Russians
Read more
EU member pledges to continue welcoming Russians

Szijjarto went on to say that, like others from his generation, he had always hoped that he would never experience a war as devastating as WWII.

We don’t want to put the existence of the planet on the line, because a direct conflict between NATO and Russia has no end, and everyone knows what it means,” he warned.

According to Szijjarto, Hungary, which is a member of the military alliance itself, is doing its best to prevent this doomsday scenario.

On Friday, he indicated that Budapest will not rush to impose new sanctions on Moscow, especially those affecting energy supplies.

It’s a definite red line for us. We don’t want to force the Hungarian people, who are in no way responsible for the war, to pay for it,” Szijjarto said.

He also warned that the European economy is sliding into recession due to the punitive measures against Russia already in place.

Top stories

RT Features

US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US psy ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies