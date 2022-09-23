icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2022 20:05
HomeWorld News

EU considers ban on Kaspersky lab, Gazprombank – Bloomberg

Five states are reportedly considering a new round of sanctions against Russian companies
EU considers ban on Kaspersky lab, Gazprombank – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Claudio Lavenia

Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity company known for its antiviruses among other products, has been suggested as a target for a fresh round of anti-Russian sanctions to be considered by the EU. Poland, Ireland, and the three Baltic nations have called on Brussels to bar the bloc members from using its products, Bloomberg reported on Friday. 

The move was suggested as a way for the EU to tighten existing restrictions on dealings with Russia in the field of technology, Bloomberg said, citing a document it had seen and some people familiar with the matter. Other suggestions involved restricting technology exports to Russia and adding more goods like data-processing machines and storage devices to the tech products export blacklist.

Gazprombank – a Russian lender used by the EU companies to pay for gas deliveries – has been named by the five nations as another potential target for sanctions. The bank has so far been spared from most of the bloc’s sanctions due to its role in gas transactions. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ireland, and Poland now suggest cutting it off from the SWIFT international payment system alongside with some other Russian banks.

EU to impose new sanctions on Moscow – Borrell
Read more
EU to impose new sanctions on Moscow – Borrell

The five nations also came up with a wide range of suggestions on toughening the anti-Russian sanctions, ranging from a ban on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products to restrictions on nuclear energy cooperation and diamond imports from Russia. The list of suggestions also includes a ban on real estate sales to Russian companies and individuals, who are non-EU residents, as well as further media censorship.

The report came just days after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel announced plans for new sanctions against Moscow. He did not clarify the details but said that they would target the Russian economy and the technology sector in particular, while the EU would also blacklist a number of individuals.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization, which would call on 300,000 reservists to take part in the conflict with Ukraine. On Friday, the two Donbass republics and Russian-controlled Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions kick started referendums on joining Russia, which are scheduled to be held between September 23 and 27.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies