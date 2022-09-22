icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 12:13
HomeWorld News

Macron suggests how Ukrainian conflict should end

A negotiated peace is the only solution to the crisis, the French leader insists
Macron suggests how Ukrainian conflict should end
French President Emmanuel Macron ©  AFP / Ludovic Marin

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine “will only end at the negotiating table,” French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Macron called for a “negotiated peace” between the neighbors during an interview on Thursday with BFM TV aboard his plane returning from the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that Moscow “didn’t reject” the idea of talks with Kiev, but warned that the longer the Ukrainian side delayed them, the harder it would be for common ground to be found.

Speaking about the Western role in the conflict in Ukraine, Macron insisted that “our duty is to hold our line.” And that line, according to him, is “helping Kiev to protect its territory and never to attack Russia.”

Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin
Read more
Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

“We are not at war with Russia,” the French president assured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia on Wednesday, citing the fact that the country has been fighting “the entire Western military machine” in Ukraine. The US and its European allies are openly pursuing a military defeat of Russia, seeking to push the country into insignificance and to loot its natural wealth, the Russian president said. But, according to Putin, Moscow is ready to “use all the means that we have” to protect its people and territory.

Macron said in response to Putin’s statements that by announcing a partial mobilization of its military reserves, Russia has decided “to take a step towards escalation,” while also trying to “blackmail” the West with nuclear weapons.

The call up of reservists in Russia follows this week’s announcement by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the predominantly Russian-held regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, that they will hold referendums on joining Russia between September 23 and 27.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies