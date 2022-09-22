icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 10:04
HomeWorld News

US Treasury looking for sanctions wizard – Bloomberg

A new position is being created to advise the Biden administration on how to avoid collateral damage from restrictions
US Treasury looking for sanctions wizard – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images / selimaksan

The US Treasury Department is seeking to hire an expert who will advise on how to avoid blowback from the sanctions Washington has been using in recent years to pressure countries around the globe, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the candidate chosen will head up the Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit and will offer expertise to the Biden administration on the collateral effects such restrictions have on the US economy, financial markets, and other related areas.

The position, which offers a salary of up to $176,300 per year, also requires a Top Secret security clearance.

The urgency of having such a role performed has increased as the sanctions framework Washington has been relying on in recent years has become more complex. The difficulties have been further compounded by the White House’s sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, which have added to the administration’s “headaches,” the report says.

US trying to lure India away from Russia – CNN
Read more
US trying to lure India away from Russia – CNN

According to the outlet, one of the expert’s main tasks will be “to avoid major economic shocks,” akin to the one that roiled global markets after the US slapped sanctions on companies linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, including aluminum giant Rusal. The Trump administration lifted sanctions on the firm in early 2019.

Alex Parets, a counselor to the undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told Bloomberg that the Biden administration is looking to hire a person who has some theoretical training but is more focused on practical solutions.

What we don’t want is someone just turning out 460-page academic papers,” he stressed.

The requirements for the position include either a degree in economics or a combination of an appropriate educational profile and relevant market experience.

After Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine in late February, the US, along with its allies, has significantly ratcheted up sanctions on Russia. The sweeping new restrictions included sanctions on Russia’s major banks and enterprises, a ban on all new investments in the country and a block of Moscow’s debt payments. The majority of Russia’s gold and foreign-exchange reserves were also frozen.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies