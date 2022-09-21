icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 11:28
HomeWorld News

Germany outlines UN Security Council ambition

The UN’s most powerful body must “fit in with the reality of the 21st century,” the German chancellor says
Germany outlines UN Security Council ambition
The UN Security Council holds a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. ©  AFP / Michael M. Santiago

Germany deserves a permanent seat on the UN Security Council as it adheres to the principles of the United Nations and is “offering and seeking cooperation,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“I urge you to support our candidacy,” Scholz stated in his address. According to the chancellor, the UN’s prime conflict-resolution body needs Germany in order to be able to meet the challenges of modern times.

“We have to make our rules and institutions fit in with the reality of the 21st century. Far too often, they reflect the world as it was 30, 50 or 70 years ago. That also applies to the Security Council of the United Nations (UNSC),” he said.

Set up in 1945 after the victory over Nazi Germany, the UNSC has five permanent members – the UK, Britain, China, France, Russia and the US. Those nations have the power to veto any resolution of the council.

Germany responds to Turkey’s plan to join SCO
Read more
Germany responds to Turkey’s plan to join SCO

The body also includes ten rotating non-permanent members that represent all regions of the world, but lack veto powers. Germany had a temporary spot on the UNSC in 2019 and 2020, with Berlin looking to do so again in 2027 and 2028.

In the same speech, Scholz addressed the situation in Ukraine, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has to recognize that he can’t achieve victory in the conflict, in which Kiev is being backed by the US, UK and European nations, including Germany.

“We will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” he said.

According to the chancellor, the Russian military operation in Ukraine wasn’t just a disaster for Europe but for global, rules-based order, which the UN must protect.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies