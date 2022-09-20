icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kherson Region eyes split from Ukraine
20 Sep, 2022 07:12
HomeWorld News

Russia seeking a swift end to Ukraine conflict – Turkey

The ongoing situation is a “big problem,” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says
Russia seeking a swift end to Ukraine conflict – Turkey
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi. ©  AFP / Murat Kula

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wants to see a swift conclusion to the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in an interview with the PBS NewsHour program.

Erdogan said he held “extensive meetings with Putin in Uzbekistan” during last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

“I realized that they are actually trying to finish this as soon as possible. This situation is a big problem,” the Turkish leader said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Erdogan, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he wants Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to talk directly, in order to find a solution to the conflict, which has been underway since late February.

Turkey to make another push for peace in Ukraine – media
Read more
Turkey to make another push for peace in Ukraine – media

“We have a persistent desire to bring these leaders together. Let’s bring them together. I want to hear everything from them. We haven't succeeded yet, but I'm not without hope,” he stated.

The Turkish president claimed to have told both Putin and Zelensky that a negotiated end to the fighting is needed because “nobody will be winning at the end of the day.”

The Kremlin earlier said the Russian and Ukrainian leaders should only meet to sign concrete agreements prepared for them by their negotiators.

Turkey has maintained contacts with both Moscow and Kiev throughout the hostilities. It condemned the use of force by Russia, but at the same time refused to join the international sanctions against Moscow. Ankara was also involved in the UN-brokered deal to allow export of grain from Ukrainian ports, agreed between Russia and Ukraine in July.

Russia recently complained that the part of the agreement which calls for Western countries to remove obstacles to food product shipments remained unfulfilled.

Top stories

RT Features

NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies