icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Sep, 2022 12:46
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Pelosi offers US security assistance to Russian ally

The sovereignty of Armenia is of value to America, the House speaker claims
Pelosi offers US security assistance to Russian ally
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference in the Parliament in Yerevan ©  AFP / Karen Minasyan

US House Speaker Nanacy Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the current flareup with Armenia and offered security assistance to Yerevan, as she arrived to the Armenian capital on Sunday.

Pelosi said her trip was of prime importance in view of the “illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory.”

“We strongly condemn those attacks. This was initiated by the Azeris and there has to be recognition of that,” she insisted.

Border clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the violence. Yerevan has said it lost 135 troops in the fighting, with Baku putting its death toll at 79 soldiers.

The two former Soviet republics remain at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces, supported by Yerevan, since the 1990s, but is claimed by Azerbaijan as part of its territory.

The neighboring countries fought a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, which ended with a Russia-brokered truce and the ceding of some territories to Baku.

Russian-led bloc comments on request for military help
Read more
Russian-led bloc comments on request for military help

“The territorial security and sovereignty of Armenia, the democracy of Armenia is of value to us in America. In our relationships with other countries we should be using our influence, our leverage, showing that Armenian democracy and sovereignty are a priority,” Pelosi insisted.

The resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggressive action Armenia will be taken up in Congress soon, the third-highest-ranking US official promised.

Also on Sunday, dozens of people staged a rally in Yerevan demanding that Armenia quit the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The demonstrators chanted slogans, while carrying Armenian and US national flags.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier addressed CSTO for help amid the current crisis, with Baku offering Yerevan a truce shortly after that. The bloc sent a joint mission to Armenia, but refrained from sending military forces, prompting dissatisfaction from Armenian officials.

Pelosi’s previous visit to another global hotspot – Taiwan – provoked a major spike in tensions between the US and China last month.

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Caught in the middle? Maya Mirchandani, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation
0:00
29:25
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies