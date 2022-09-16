icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 00:54
Biden allows further drawdown of Pentagon stockpiles for Ukraine

Another “drawdown” of Pentagon stocks comes a week after a $675 million ammunition package
Biden allows further drawdown of Pentagon stockpiles for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO ©  US Marine Corps / Cpl. Judith L. Harter

The US will send another $600 million in military assistance to Ukraine on top of the $675 million package announced last week, President Joe Biden said on Thursday. The White House did not specify what the latest disbursement will consist of, only that it would be a drawdown of Defense Department “articles and services.”

A memo posted on the White House website authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “direct the drawdown of up to $600 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training,” to Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pentagon announced a $311 million contract to Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, for replenishing the stocks of Javelin anti-tank missiles depleted by deliveries to Kiev.

Noting the contents of the $675 million aid package last Thursday, the Defense Department mentioned that it was the 20th such “drawdown” since August 2021.

US artillery stockpiles ‘uncomfortably low’ after Ukraine aid – WSJ READ MORE: US artillery stockpiles ‘uncomfortably low’ after Ukraine aid – WSJ

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, the Biden White House has pledged a total of $44.3 billion in aid to Kiev. Only part of it has been in cash, however, while the rest was the assessed value of weapons, ammunition and training offered by the Pentagon. As of last week, the purely military aid amounted to $14.5 billion since February, on top of the $17.2 billion funneled into Ukraine since the 2014 coup.

Meanwhile, the National Defense Industrial Association estimated the US military will experience a $110 billion loss in purchasing power in the next fiscal year due to runaway inflation, arguing that the Pentagon will need $42 billion added to the budget just to keep up.

READ MORE: Pentagon’s future inflation losses revealed

