14 Sep, 2022 16:26
Only thing missing is zombie invasion – Spanish PM

Pedro Sanchez says his country has faced major challenges, such as the pandemic and the consequences of the Ukraine conflict
The Spanish government has had to contend with a number of critical situations over the past few years, such as the worst pandemic in the last century, and everything but a zombie invasion, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during an interview with TVE on Tuesday.

Sanchez explained that since he took office in 2018, his government has had to deal with an onslaught of issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the La Palma volcano eruption, Storm Filomena, monkeypox, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent economic consequences.

Asked about the low poll numbers for his government, the Spanish leader said he understood the frustration and anger of the people, and is working to “turn these polls around.”

Of all the EU states suffering price hikes over the past year, Spain was hit particularly hard with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. As reported by Spain’s National Statistics Institute, consumer inflation in the country jumped to 10.7% in July, while prices for electricity rose by 49%, fuel and gas by 23.9%, and groceries by 13.5% over the past 12 months.

READ MORE: Spain will train troops from Ukraine – media

As for doomsday scenarios, the Spanish government previously stated that it does not have any protocols in place for a zombie apocalypse, unlike countries such as the US and UK, which have officially confirmed that they have contingency plans in place.

