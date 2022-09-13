Kiev publishes security guarantee proposal

The ‘Kiev Security Treaty’ would see the likes of the US, UK, Turkey and Australia act as guarantor states

Ukraine has presented a proposal of recommendations for security guarantees, which would politically and legally bind the country and its guarantor states in a strategic partnership known as the ‘Kiev Security Treaty.’

The proposals, developed at the request of President Vladimir Zelensky and published on Tuesday, were drawn up by an advisory group headed by former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

Kiev suggests countries including the US, UK, Australia and Turkey would act as security guarantors for Ukraine. The “multi-level” approach would see a “core” group of allies making clear commitments to support Ukraine’s military, while a broader group would provide non-military guarantees based on sanctions.

“We need a military force strong enough to repel the Russians’ desire for revenge. And one capable of causing irreparable damage to the aggressor if this desire turns out to be irresistible,” Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak said.

He said the agreement would not be a substitute for joining NATO, but a means of ensuring security until Ukraine officially joins the US-led military bloc.

Former NATO secretary general Rasmussen said the “immediate priority” was to achieve victory for Kiev and stressed that Ukraine would require decades of support from its Western partners.

Security guarantees for Ukraine was a main sticking point in talks with Russia in Istanbul in March. Moscow argued that if Ukraine promised not to seek NATO membership, it would be provided with guarantees from a number of countries, including Russia.

Talks eventually came to a halt after Ukraine’s negotiators insisted on sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, which seceded from Kiev’s rule in 2014 and joined the Russian Federation following a public referendum.

The ‘Kiev Security Treaty’ proposal has been in the works for months. Russia has previously insisted that the only promises of security for Ukraine can be provided by Moscow, but former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said in August that Kiev had given that chance up.

“No one will accept Ukraine into NATO now. The alliance consists of Russophobes, but it is not suicidal,” Medvedev said, adding that the US would dispose of the corrupt Ukrainian regime as soon as it’s convenient for them.

