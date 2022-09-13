US issues visa to Lavrov for UN visit – media

Russia’s foreign minister will be allowed travel to New York, despite being under US sanctions, Russian media reported

Washington has granted visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other high-level diplomats, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday. The decision will allow Moscow’s representatives to visit New York for the United Nations General Assembly, despite being under US sanctions.

“Today, visas were given to Lavrov and a number of those who will accompany him,” the Interfax agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Moscow had repeatedly criticized Washington for refusing to grant visas to the Russian diplomats to attend the 77th session of the assembly.

“We expect visas to be issued to the rest of the delegation and logistical issues promptly resolved,” the spokesperson reportedly said, slamming the “illegal sanctions” on Russian representatives.

The US slapped personal sanctions on high-level Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the launch of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine in February.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov accused Washington earlier on Tuesday of “breaking their obligations” by delaying the granting of visas, but said he hoped the US would fulfill its obligations.

“Let’s hope that the United States will deliver on its duties,” he said, saying that Washington must grant visas to everyone scheduled to attend the General Assembly.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 13, 2022, though the main event of this session will be the ‘High-Level week’ from September 20 to 26, which will be attended by many world leaders and foreign ministers.