10 Sep, 2022 10:28
German foreign minister visits Kiev

This is Annalena Baerbock’s second trip to the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russia’s military operation
German foreign minister visits Kiev
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses a press conference on September 8, 2022, Berlin, Germany © AFP / John MacDougall/AFP

Germany’s top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday on a surprise visit. She stated that the trip is meant to demonstrate that Berlin is set to continue supporting Kiev for “as long as necessary.

It’s the second official trip by the German foreign minister to Ukraine since Russia launched its military operation in late February.

According to Der Spiegel media outlet, Baerbock traveled by train from Poland and reached Kiev in the morning, accompanied by a small delegation.

Speaking soon after her arrival, the official explained that her visit is meant to signify that the German government “will continue standing by Ukraine as long as is necessary – with the delivery of weapons, with humanitarian and financial support.” She reassured Ukrainians that they could count on Berlin.

German MP names ‘stupidest government’ in Europe READ MORE: German MP names ‘stupidest government’ in Europe

The diplomat also pointed out that Germany would not let itself grow weary of supporting the Eastern European nation, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s supposed plan to “split our society with lies and blackmail [it] with energy supplies.

Baerbock went on to argue that Ukrainian troops are fighting not only for “their life, for the life of their families and their friends,” but also “our European peace order.

The German minister is expected to hold talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, among other officials, with the rest of her program being kept secret for security reasons, the article claims.

According to Der Spiegel, the Ukrainian side is expected to renew its requests for the delivery of heavy weaponry, especially German-made battle tanks.

In mid-May, Baerbock was among the first top German officials to pay a visit to Kiev since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine. A month later, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, came to the Ukrainian capital, too.

