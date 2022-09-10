icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Sep, 2022 08:24
FBI conducted mass raids against Trump supporters – ex-presidential adviser

Steve Bannon claims the searches, targeting 35 individuals, happened on the same day he was charged with fraud
FILE PHOTO of FBI agents © AFP / Octavio Jones/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The FBI conducted raids targeting dozens of senior Donald Trump supporters this week, Steve Bannon, who served as adviser to the former US president, has claimed.

Speaking on the conservative Charlie Kirk Show on Friday, Bannon said: “there were 35 FBI raids yesterday” targeting “senior members of MAGA, Republican supporters of Donald Trump.” He said there was no real need for the searches, as “these people have lawyers,” adding that the “jackbooted Gestapo” intentionally made a “big display of this.

The Washington establishment, according to Trump’s former adviser, are hell-bent on silencing any dissenting voices, and is resorting to “lawfare, financial terrorism, law—you know, everything legally — and quite frankly, up to assassinations.

The prominent conservative figure concluded that “this is all about intimidation,” with the Biden administration knowing that “they are losing.

He vowed not to cave in, saying: “Screw them. I spit right in their eye, I can’t care less.

When the host asked Bannon to confirm there had indeed been 35 FBI raids, adding that he had not seen this reported in any media outlet, the former Trump adviser replied: “I’m breaking that news right here.

Newsweek magazine said it has asked the FBI to comment on Bannon’s allegations, but has received no response.

The former Trump adviser made the claims just a day after he himself was arraigned at a Manhattan court on multiple charges linked to a crowdfunding fraud scheme, in which he had allegedly swindled donors out of money meant to fund a wall on the border with Mexico.

Arrested on Thursday morning, Bannon pleaded not guilty to all counts, and was reportedly released without bail later in the day.

CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
