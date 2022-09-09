icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Sep, 2022 13:36
Kremlin comments on Queen’s funeral and legacy

The monarch was “held in high regard” in Russia “for her wisdom,” the president’s spokesman said
Kremlin comments on Queen’s funeral and legacy
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be among the dignitaries attending the funeral of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, the Kremlin said. She passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

Asked by journalists on Friday whether Putin would visit Britain to pay his last respects, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this is “not being considered.

Nevertheless, he stated that the British monarch was “held in high regard in Russia, just like in the whole world, for her wisdom and international authority.” Peskov added that qualities such as these are “in short supply in the international arena” these days.

The spokesperson declined to say if anyone will represent Russia at the funeral.

It hasn’t been announced so far what the protocol practice will be like,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow will wait for a decision from the British royal family and the country’s government.

BBC post about Queen and Africa draws outrage READ MORE: BBC post about Queen and Africa draws outrage

On Thursday, Putin sent his condolences to the Queen’s eldest son, the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales, who succeeded Elizabeth to become King Charles III following her death.

I ask you to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain,” Putin said.

Queen Elizabeth died at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at the age of 96 on Thursday after being placed under medical supervision by her doctors hours earlier.

With her reign of 70 years, Elizabeth is the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

