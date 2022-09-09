Queen's death prompts strike suspension

Communications and transport workers have canceled protest actions after news of Elizabeth II’s death broke

Three British trade unions that represent the country’s postal and train services workers have announced the suspension of planned strikes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) called off plans for a Friday strike after the news broke on Thursday. The decision was made “out of respect for [the late Queen’s] service to the country and her family,” the union said.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it had suspended its strikes planned for September 15 and 17 for the same reason.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) canceled industrial actions planned for September and said it “will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

British employers in various sectors of the economy have faced a wave of protests recently, with workers demanding higher pay, among other things, to counteract the double-digit inflation.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She passed away peacefully on Thursday at her residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said.