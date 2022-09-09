icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Sep, 2022 06:37
HomeWorld News

Queen's death prompts strike suspension

Communications and transport workers have canceled protest actions after news of Elizabeth II’s death broke
Queen's death prompts strike suspension
FILE PHOTO. Striking CWU members on September 8, 2022. ©Guy Smallman / Getty Images

Three British trade unions that represent the country’s postal and train services workers have announced the suspension of planned strikes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) called off plans for a Friday strike after the news broke on Thursday. The decision was made “out of respect for [the late Queen’s] service to the country and her family,” the union said.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it had suspended its strikes planned for September 15 and 17 for the same reason.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) canceled industrial actions planned for September and said it “will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

British employers in various sectors of the economy have faced a wave of protests recently, with workers demanding higher pay, among other things, to counteract the double-digit inflation.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96 after seven-decade reign

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She passed away peacefully on Thursday at her residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies