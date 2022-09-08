icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2022 19:37
The Queen and Russia: From Gagarin to Putin

Throughout her long reign, Elizabeth II met three Soviet and Russian leaders and a number of celebrities
The Queen and Russia: From Gagarin to Putin
FILE PHOTO. Visit of Queen Elisabeth II to Moscow, Russia on October 17, 1994. Queen Elisabeth with Boris Yeltsin at the Bolshoi Theatre. © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Having ascended the British throne back in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has had her fair share of meetings with foreign heads of state and other prominent figures. Over the years, she also had the opportunity to become acquainted with Russia, having both received the country’s dignitaries and even once paid a state visit herself.

Those occasions did not necessarily follow strict royal protocol to a ‘T’, as RT explains. 

 

