icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British monarch Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96 after 7-decade reign
8 Sep, 2022 13:47
HomeWorld News

Over half of Americans believe US is ‘on the wrong track’ – poll

The new survey also reveals that almost 60% of voters don’t think that Joe Biden should run for president again
Over half of Americans believe US is ‘on the wrong track’ – poll
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

More than 60% of Americans believe their country is now “off on the wrong track,” a new Yahoo News and YouGov survey shows. The poll was conducted over September 2-6 and its results were published on Wednesday.  

Of the 1,634 US adults polled, only 25% said that things in the country were “generally headed in the right direction,” whereas a whopping 63% claimed the opposite, and 12% said they were unsure. 

Even among the Democrats surveyed, less than half – 48% – are satisfied with how things are going, while just 9% of Republicans hold this view. 

When asked about Joe Biden’s performance as president, the majority of respondents stated they disapproved of how he is handling the key issues, such as the economy, race, guns, crime, climate change, abortion and healthcare-related matters. 

Biden’s general approval rating stands at 40%, while 53% disapprove of the job he is doing. Only 22% of those surveyed believe that Biden, who will turn 80 in November, should run for president again in 2024, while 59% think he should not. 

Biden speech is ‘dangerous escalation,’ most Americans say – poll READ MORE: Biden speech is ‘dangerous escalation,’ most Americans say – poll

In a potential 2024 rematch with former President Donald Trump, Biden leads by three points. If the election “were held today,” 43% would vote for the incumbent, while 40% would prefer to see the ex-president back in office. 

The survey was conducted in the wake of Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, which the majority of Americans, according to a Trafalgar Group poll, viewed as a “dangerous escalation” of political rhetoric designed to “incite conflict” in the US. Standing before Independence Hall, Biden claimed that “equality and democracy were under assault” by Trump-led “MAGA Republicans.” 

Americans are not particularly pleased with Congress either, the YouGov poll indicates. Only 17% approve of the job the lawmakers are doing, while 60% disapprove. 

The poll’s margin of error is approximately 2.6%.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies