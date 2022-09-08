icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2022 12:40
HomeWorld News

Erdogan sides with Putin on Ukrainian grain exports

The Russian leader is right to point out that most of Kiev’s grain shipments go to rich countries, the Turkish president said
Erdogan sides with Putin on Ukrainian grain exports
FILE PHOTO. Recep Tayyip Erdogan ) meets Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran. ©Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian grain exported by sea under a Turkish-mediated deal with Russia is “unfortunately” going mostly to rich countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

The remark came in response to criticism of the scheme voiced by his Russian counterpart on Wednesday. Putin was correct in his observation, the Turkish leader outlined during a news conference, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Putin argued that Western nations, which pressured Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian food products by claiming that it was necessary to alleviate the risk of famine “once again simply deceived developing countries.”

The Russian president pointed out that most of the ships that sailed from Ukrainian ports since the export arrangement was put into place over a month ago went to wealthy EU nations, while only two delivered grain for the UN Food Program.

West deceived poor nations with Ukraine grain deal – Putin
Read more
West deceived poor nations with Ukraine grain deal – Putin

To address the situation, Putin said he would discuss with Erdogan a possible change to the terms of the scheme, which would limit destinations for grain ships leaving Ukraine. Officials in Kiev said they would not accept such restrictions.

“Russia can’t dictate where Ukraine should send its grain, and Ukraine doesn't dictate the same to Russia,” Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to President Vladimir Zelensky, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Erdogan also indicated he was on Russia’s side on another aspect of the grain deal that Moscow voiced discontent with – its failure to pave the way for exports of Russian grain and fertilizers.

“We want grain shipments from Russia to start as well, we expect this,” he said, adding that the shortcoming was “disturbing Putin.”

The UN, which co-mediated the scheme with Turkey, pledged to use its clout to get Western nations to lift sanctions on shipping, which hamper Russian exports. Moscow complained that the promise was never fulfilled.

The two leaders will discuss the situation on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan next week, the Turkish president said.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies