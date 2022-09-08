icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2022 08:42
HomeWorld News

Live streaming gunman kills 4

The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly spending hours driving around Memphis shooting at people
Live streaming gunman kills 4
Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking in Memphis, Tennessee. ©Brad Vest / Getty Images

Police in Memphis, in the US state of Tennessee, have arrested a suspect who allegedly spent hours driving around the city shooting at people while live streaming his deadly actions.

The shooting spree and carjackings started after midnight on Wednesday and came to an end when the suspect was apprehended by officers following a high-speed chase, which started at around 9:00pm, local time according to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis.

The black male suspect has been identified as Ezekiel Kelly, 19. Over the day, he allegedly killed four people and injured three others, one of them critically, the police said. He is also accused of carjacking several vehicles.

The gunman live streamed some parts of the rampage on Facebook and Instagram, local media reported. One of the videos purportedly broadcast by Kelly appears to shows him walking into an AutoZone shop and shooting a man. The victim has been treated in hospital for a wound to his abdomen.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert after the AutoZone incident, which was the fourth shooting. Kelly reportedly crashed the last car he stole after being chased by officers for about half an hour.

Kelly has a criminal history, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said during a press conference. He was charged with first first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of aggravated assault in April 2021. He was sentenced to three years, of which he served just 11 months and was released in late March this year.

“If Mr Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” the mayor stressed.

During the hours of terror in Memphis, the city transport authority suspended bus and trolley services as police searched for the gunman. The University of Memphis and Rhodes College put their campuses on lockdown amid the manhunt.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies