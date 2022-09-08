US to send more arms to Ukraine – media

The $675 million transfer is said to include more rounds for US-made multiple launch rocket systems, the Washington Post reports

The Pentagon is set to announce on Thursday new weapon transfers to Ukraine worth $675 million, a US official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

The shipments will include more rounds for the US-made multiple launch rocket systems that Ukraine has already received from the US and UK, the report said. The package also includes vehicles and equipment for soldiers, the source added.

Last week, the White House asked the Congress to allocate an additional $11.7 billion to fund military assistance for Ukraine, including $4.5 billion for arms and equipment acquisitions.

The US has been the biggest sponsor of the Ukrainian military amid the conflict with Russia. Among the heavy weapons sent to Kiev by the Pentagon are High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), M777 howitzers, and combat drones.

The reported plan to replenish artillery ammo stockpiles comes just after Kiev launched major offensive operations in the south and north against entrenched Russian soldiers.