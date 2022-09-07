icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 03:21
HomeWorld News

California declares ‘energy emergency’

State officials say rotating outages could be needed to protect the power grid
California declares ‘energy emergency’
A high power station is seen in downtown Los Angeles, California, September 6, 2022. ©  AP / Damian Dovarganes

The US state of California’s power grid operator has declared an energy emergency, warning that it may institute rolling blackouts to curb a surge in demand, which has hit all-time record highs as residents crank up the AC to escape an unprecedented heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a level 3 emergency alert on Tuesday night, saying electricity supplies were beginning to “run low in the face of record heat and demand,” and that there could be outages.

“If needed, ISO could order utilities to begin rotating power outages to maintain stability of the electric grid,” the agency said, adding that Tuesday’s peak electricity demand is expected to exceed 52,000 megawatts, “a new historic all-time high for the grid.”

Don’t charge electric cars, California government urges READ MORE: Don’t charge electric cars, California government urges

The ISO went on to explain that “contained” power outages will help to “maintain reliability and avoid cascading blackouts,” ensuring the system “doesn’t collapse into uncontrolled, unplanned power failures.”

The California state government has taken other emergency measures to address the extreme heat wave in recent days, including efforts to increase energy production and protect the power grid, with Governor Gavin Newsom’s office warning of “triple-digit temperatures forecasted through Friday.”

“Californians have stepped up in a big way during this record heat wave, but with the hottest temperatures here now, the risk of outages is real,” the governor said on Tuesday. “We all have to double down on conserving energy to reduce the unprecedented strain on the grid. We need everyone – individuals, businesses, the state and energy producers – to do their part in the coming days and help California continue to meet this challenge.”

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies