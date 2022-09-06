icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 11:32
HomeWorld News

Europe has itself to blame for gas crisis – Erdogan

The Turkish leader says European countries will face a tough winter this year
Europe has itself to blame for gas crisis – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press members ahead of his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2022. © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

The upcoming winter may turn out to be a tough one for European states and they themselves are to blame for it, warned Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader told journalists that “Europe is reaping what it sows” when it comes to the natural gas shortages plaguing the region and that the countries’ attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and the sweeping sanctions imposed on Moscow are to blame for the current crisis.

“I think that Europe will spend this winter with serious problems. Turkey, at this stage, has no such problems with gas supplies,” Erdogan noted.

Erdogan’s statement comes after Moscow warned of a looming “huge global storm” caused by the “illogical and often absurd” moves by Western nations. In a statement on Monday, the Kremlin noted that the sanctions imposed by the US, EU and other countries on Russia have backfired and resulted in a sweeping energy crisis as well as record inflation across the West.

TV show offers paying energy bills as prize
Read more
TV show offers paying energy bills as prize

Natural gas prices jumped a staggering 30% on Monday after Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline failed to resume operations due to sanctions-related maintenance issues. Russia’s energy giant Gazprom, which operates the pipeline, said the gas route would remain shut indefinitely after an inspection found technical problems with the main turbine.

Moscow claims that the only thing preventing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from working at full capacity are the Western-imposed sanctions, while Gazprom has also warned that the anti-Russian restrictions are hindering regular maintenance on the pipeline’s equipment.

European leaders have been accusing Moscow of using energy supplies as a geopolitical weapon, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that Russia can no longer be considered a reliable energy partner.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies