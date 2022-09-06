icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 08:18
HomeWorld News

Kremlin comments on Truss victory

Moscow is skeptical whether the incoming UK prime minister can change relations for the better, Dmitry Peskov says
Kremlin comments on Truss victory
A mural painting in Belfast city centre, made by artist Ciaran Gallagher and depicting as boxer British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss winning the Conservative Party leadership contest. ©  Paul Faith / AFP

Russia does not expect its relations with the UK to improve after Liz Truss was elected to become the new British prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

To be honest, judging by the statements Ms Truss made on our country when she served as foreign secretary and was [a PM] candidate, one may assume with a high degree of confidence that no changes for the better can be expected,” he told reporters.

Peskov also declined to comment on whether Vladimir Putin intends to congratulate Truss on her victory, saying that it is better to ask the Russian president himself.

On Monday, Liz Truss was elected to lead the Conservative Party and become the UK’s next prime minister following a two-month race against a number of contenders, including former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Truss won by a margin of 57.4% to 42.6%. Her victory came as no surprise as recent polls had shown she enjoyed overwhelming support among Tory members.

Moscow responds to London’s threats
Read more
Moscow responds to London’s threats

As foreign secretary, Truss has been hawkish on Russia, strongly condemning Moscow over its military offensive in Ukraine. During her campaign for Tory leadership, she claimed that she had “stood up to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin by targeting Russia with the toughest sanctions his regime has ever seen.”

In late August, a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the ministry Truss was the head of, also suggested that Russia “has no moral right” to attend the G20 summit in Bali scheduled for November due to its “aggression in Ukraine.”

Liz Truss will officially begin her new job after outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson visits Queen Elizabeth to submit his resignation on Tuesday. Johnson steps down following a series of high-profile scandals and a wave of resignations of senior cabinet members.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies