icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 18:12
HomeWorld News

UK Home Secretary resigns

Priti Patel was expected to be on the chopping block as incoming PM Liz Truss is due to appoint a new cabinet on Tuesday
UK Home Secretary resigns
© AFP / Andrew Boyers

Priti Patel resigned as UK home secretary on Monday following the announcement that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been chosen to lead the Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister.

In her resignation letter to caretaker PM Boris Johnson, Patel said it had been “a great honour and privilege” to serve the country and defended her record as home secretary.

Patel failed to back Truss during the Tory leadership contest with former finance minister Rishi Sunak, but had indicated that she would like to stay in her role under the next leader. By remaining neutral, Patel was reportedly hoping that whoever came out on top would keep her in her cabinet position.

However, reports last week suggested Patel would be among those getting the axe if Truss became prime minister. Truss is expected to announce a major cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

Liz Truss won’t have it easy as the UK’s new prime minister
Read more
Liz Truss won’t have it easy as the UK’s new prime minister

Patel drew the ire of the left in Britain over tough immigration policies during her tenure, but has also been accused of overseeing a spike in knife and gun crime domestically.

In her resignation later, she accused her political opponents of standing up “for the criminals, terrorists and people smugglers” as well as “those with no right to be in the UK.”

“We have never faltered and never stopped doing what is right to protect the public,” she wrote.

She congratulated Truss on being elected the new Conservative leader and said she would support her as prime minister, confirming, however, that she will continue to champion her causes “from the backbenches.”

Patel is widely expected to be replaced by Attorney General Suella Braverman.

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies