icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 14:52
HomeWorld News

Incoming UK PM may be ‘disaster’ for entire country – Scottish leader

Nicola Sturgeon’s remarks followed a media report claiming that Liz Truss is considering changes to independence referendum rules
Incoming UK PM may be ‘disaster’ for entire country – Scottish leader
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. © Getty Images / Andy Buchanan

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that the incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss could turn out to be “a disaster not only for Scotland but for all of the UK.” 

Her remarks came in response to a Sunday Times report suggesting that Truss’ team was considering raising the vote threshold for a potential second Scottish independence referendum.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, a day before the foreign secretary was revealed as the winner of the leadership contest, Sturgeon said talk about blocking a referendum or “gerrymandering the rules” was a sign of “fundamental weakness.

According to Sunday Times, Truss is looking into passing a new law that would ban another independence referendum until polls show that 60% of the Scottish population supports a new plebiscite for at least a year. The current level of support for the referendum is significantly lower than the potential threshold, according to a recent survey conducted by The Sunday Times.

“Just because you fear losing a democratic contest, it is not an excuse or does not make it acceptable to rewrite the rules of democracy,” said Sturgeon, who wants to hold a second referendum in October.

UK PM explains rejection of Scottish independence referendum READ MORE: UK PM explains rejection of Scottish independence referendum

In the 2014 referendum, Scots voted by 55% to 44% to remain in the UK but, after Brexit, Sturgeon renewed her bid to achieve independence for Scotland.

In the same interview with Sky News, the first minister also accused Truss of focusing on the “obsessions” of “a very, very tiny number of Conservative Party members” rather than on the needs of ordinary people who “desperately need help to feed the children and heat their homes.”

“If she governs as she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster, not just for Scotland but for all of the UK,” Sturgeon said.

She claimed it would become clear whether Truss “is going to govern as a PM with a focus on real priorities of the country or not” within the first 24 to 48 hours of her premiership.

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies