icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 15:20
HomeWorld News

UK bolsters training for Ukrainian military – Sky News

The length of the British-based combat course has increased from three to five weeks, UK media reports
UK bolsters training for Ukrainian military – Sky News
Ukrainian fighters of the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade take part in a military drill on August 17, 2022. ©  Aleksandr GIMANOV / AFP

The UK is set to “significantly expand” its training program for Ukrainian soldiers in a bid to support Kiev in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Sky News reported on Monday.

According to Sky, the UK military is extending the combat course from three to five weeks, and could potentially provide Ukraine with tens of thousands of fresh troops to take part in the hostilities. Apart from the UK, the expanded training will also be provided by instructors from eight other countries including New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands, the report says.

Around 4,700 Ukrainian personnel have reportedly already undergone the course at bases in the north, southwest and southeast of England since it began in June.

Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Minister, told Sky News that the training had "developed rapidly” and the decision to extend the course aims to “provide the best possible preparation for Ukrainian soldiers who will soon be in active combat operations.”

According to the outlet, as it currently stands, the program is based on the UK's basic infantry training and allows participants to increase weapons-handling skills, learn first aid, fieldcraft and how to properly organize a patrol.

READ MORE: British soldiers to prepare for fighting Russia

The additional two weeks are dedicated to honing more advanced skills such as trench and urban warfare, vehicle-mounted operations and includes drills in simulated combat environments, the report adds.

The decision to expand the training program comes on the heels of previous similar activities, with the Royal Navy instructing Ukrainian sailors in Scotland.

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies