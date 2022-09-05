icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 11:44
HomeWorld News

Main gas pipeline to EU will be closed until sanctions lifted – Kremlin

Nord Stream 1 operations will be hampered as long as Western restrictions remain in place, Dmitry Peskov says
Main gas pipeline to EU will be closed until sanctions lifted – Kremlin
An employee of Siemens Energy stands in front of a turbine of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the plant of Siemens Energy in Muelheim an der Ruhr. ©  SASCHA SCHUERMANN / AFP

The technical issues with gas deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream 1 will persist until the West lifts the sanctions it has slapped on Russia over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. In his telling, these restrictions hamper maintenance of the pipeline.

On August 31, Gazprom completely shut down gas deliveries via the pipeline. Although initially Nord Stream 1 was slated to resume gas transit on Friday, Gazprom announced that it would remain closed indefinitely due to technical issues.

Problems in [gas] deliveries arose due to sanctions that have been imposed on our country and a number of companies by Western countries, including Germany and the UK. There are no other reasons behind supply issues,” Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman also claimed that it is not Gazprom’s fault that “the Europeans absolutely absurdly make a decision to refuse to service their equipment,” which they are contractually obligated to do.

Peskov stressed that all Nord Stream 1 operations hinge on “one piece of equipment that needs serious maintenance.

Winter blackouts unlikely, but possible – Scholz
Read more
Winter blackouts unlikely, but possible – Scholz

On Sunday, his comments were echoed by Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, who blamed the European Union for the problems that have prevented the resumption of gas supplies via the pipeline.

The entire problem lies precisely on [the EU’s] side, because all the conditions of the repair contract have been completely violated, along with the terms of shipping of the equipment,” he said.

On Friday, Gazprom canceled the restart of Nord Stream 1 citing an oil leak in the turbine, which was detected during a joint inspection with manufacturer Siemens Energy at the Portovaya compressor station near St. Petersburg. At the same time, the malfunction could be remedied only in Canada, which has imposed sanctions against Moscow.

Despite the maintenance issues, Europe has accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen describing Moscow as “not a reliable partner” in terms of gas supplies.

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies