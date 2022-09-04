Ten killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree

Two suspects are at large after stabbing at least 25 people in 13 locations

At least ten people have been killed and many others injured, after two assailants went on a mass stabbing spree in multiple locations in a rural area of the Saskatchewan province, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed on Sunday, warning that the suspects who are still at large are armed and dangerous.

“We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” RCMP assistant commissioner, Rhonda Blackmore, said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The police official added that “several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals,” noting that there “may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to hospital,” and urging them to come forward.

“We believe some of the victims have been targeted, while others have been attacked randomly,” Blackmore added.

A public alert about an incident with “mass casualties” was first issued at 7:12am CT (12:12pm GMT) Sunday. Saskatchewan authorities identified two male suspects as well as their vehicle, and since they were on the loose expanded the emergency warning to the entire province.

"As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," even thought "at this point in time, we have no indication they travelled to another province," RCMP added.

Update #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: #RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI. pic.twitter.com/dYlVTmP1CL — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

The suspects are believed to be Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, possibly driving a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

As the manhunt continues, authorities urged the public against leaving secure locations, approaching suspicious strangers or picking up hitchhikers, and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.