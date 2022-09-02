Trump blasts Biden’s ‘awkward and angry’ speech

The former US leader says President Joe Biden must be “suffering from dementia” after he branded MAGA Republicans as “extremists”

Donald Trump has hit out at US President Joe Biden’s latest speech, calling it “angry and awkward”. In a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, the former leader questioned Biden’s health and cognitive abilities after the president suggested the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda was an “extremism that threatens the very foundation” of the US.

Biden gave a primetime address at the Independence National Historical Park in Pennsylvania on Thursday, saying that the Republican Party was being “dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” who he branded as representing an “extreme ideology” and a “threat to this country.”

The US leader also accused Trump and his supporters of disregarding the law, trying to thwart free elections and take the country backwards in terms of personal rights and freedoms. “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They did not believe in the rule of law. They did not recognize the will of the people,” he said. “They refused to accept the results of a free election,” Biden added, suggesting that MAGA Republicans will once again “try to steal the elections” in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

Trump responded to the accusations by suggesting the 79-year-old president was in cognitive decline. “Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America," Trump wrote.

The former US leader went on to point out that in his “awkward and angry” speech, Biden practically threatened America with the possible use of military force. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!"

A number of other MAGA and Republican figures also came out against Biden’s rhetoric in his Thursday address, saying the US president has gone back on his vow to try to unite the country and has instead chosen to attack the opposition, branding MAGA ideology as “semi-fascism.”

"Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans—simply because they disagree with his policies," tweeted GOP House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared a video which makes Biden’s latest speech look as if it were given by Adolf Hitler, suggesting that Biden’s handlers have decided to use “Hitler imagery” to make the “frail, weak, and dementia ridden” US leader look “tough.”