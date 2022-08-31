icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 14:58
Beijing slams ‘dangerous’ NATO claims

The bloc’s criticism of Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic underlines its Cold War mentality, the Foreign Ministry said
Beijing slams ‘dangerous’ NATO claims
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian © VCG / VCG via Getty Images

NATO’s claims that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow in the Arctic represents a ‘challenge’ signals that the alliance is still dwelling in the Cold War, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

“NATO falsely claimed that China-Russia cooperation poses a challenge to NATO’s values and interests, which once again exposed NATO’s attempt to export Cold War mentality,” he told reporters during a regular press briefing, adding that NATO should “discard this dangerous thinking” because it could destabilize the entire world.

The spokesman went on to stress that China “respects the sovereignty” and jurisdiction of the Arctic states in this region and has cooperated with various countries to promote regional development. 

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg last week signaled that the bloc was poised to ramp up its military presence in the Arctic, arguing that Russia and China pose a “strategic challenge”. Global warming is unlocking ample opportunities for shipping and natural resource extraction in the region, a reality that could be exploited by “authoritarian regimes” like Russia and China, according to Stoltenberg.

READ MORE: Dmitry Trenin: This Russia-China founded bloc represents half the world’s population and will help forge the new world order

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov scoffed at the NATO head’s remarks, stressing Moscow’s cooperation with China in the Arctic poses no threat to any other country and is meant exclusively for development.

