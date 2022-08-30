icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia cuts off gas supply to French energy giant
30 Aug, 2022 16:42
HomeWorld News

Pussy Riot members detained in Switzerland

Police in the canton of Bern arrested the controversial activists over an “anti-war action”
Pussy Riot members detained in Switzerland
FILE PHOTO: Pissy Riot activists Maria Alyokhina (R) and Olga Borisova (L) take part in a concert in Stuttgart, Germany, on 18 May 2022. ©  Global Look Press / Marijan Murat

Members of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot were detained in the Swiss town of Koeniz on Monday evening. The three women – Maria Alyokhina, Lucy Stein, and Taso Pletner – were taken to a police station “in handcuffs” after spraying graffiti on a wall next to a road, the group said on Facebook.

The cantonal police confirmed the “temporary arrest of three Russian nationals” but provided no details about their identity for data protection reasons. The officers showed up at the scene after receiving a report that individuals were spraying graffiti, and discovered the three with spray cans in their hands, Swiss media reported.

Pussy Riot stated on Facebook that they sought to stage an “anti-war action” by spraying graffiti with the word ‘war’ and the distance between Switzerland and Ukraine to apparently remind people that “war is not far away.” They also claimed that they successfully did the same in other European cities. The activist group said the police had told them the three women could “face a fine and… even deportation from Switzerland.”

Pussy Riot founder added to Russia's 'foreign agent' list
Read more
Pussy Riot founder added to Russia's 'foreign agent' list

The police, however, released all three following brief questioning, and even escorted them to their hotel. Olga Borisova, another member of the group, confirmed they were released in the early hours of Tuesday. Law enforcement also contacted the owner of the wall, a police spokeswoman said. The owner could potentially file a complaint over the actions of the activists, Swiss media said.

Pussy Riot garnered international notoriety in 2012 when members were arrested after performing a provocative punk rock song in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Three members, including Alyokhina, were sentenced to two years in prison on charges of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.”

The group is currently on what it calls a “European tour.” Last week, the Russian Embassy in Bern protested the fact that some Swiss venues are providing the activists places for their “performances” – which usually include “obscene actions that are beyond any decency” standards, as well as insults against Russia and its leadership, the embassy said in a statement. These types of actions are prohibited by Swiss law, which forbids public insults against foreign states and their top officials, it added.

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies