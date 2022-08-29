icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Aug, 2022 16:49
British Navy comments on failure of its biggest warship

The HMS Prince of Wales broke down a day after leaving its home port
British Navy comments on failure of its biggest warship
© Getty Images / Paul Ellis

The stricken British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is being moved to a port “better suited to allow for further inspection of the ship,” the Royal Navy tweeted on Monday, acknowledging that followers “might be aware” that the £3 billion ($3.5 billion) warship had been experiencing some “issues” since leaving its home port of Portsmouth on Sunday.

Everyone is working hard to understand the problem and what can be done next,” the Navy promised in another tweet, explaining that “right now our focus is on the ship and our people.” 

The Navy’s largest ship set out on Sunday for what had been described as “a landmark mission to shape the future of stealth jet and drone operations” set to last four months before breaking down not far from the South Coast. Defense industry sources suggested the problem was with the ship’s propeller shaft. 

The HMS Prince of Wales only became fully operational last year, requiring £3.3 million in repairs after an incident in 2020 when water in the engine room damaged its electronics. During its two-year life, it has spent just 87 days at sea.

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

