icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2022 20:57
HomeWorld News

Teen arrested with TikTok-inspired Molotov cocktail

The would-be firestarter told police that he learned the explosive recipe on Generation Z’s favorite social media app
Teen arrested with TikTok-inspired Molotov cocktail
© Wikipedia

Police in the Israeli city of Haifa arrested a 15-year-old boy with lighters and a Molotov cocktail on Friday. The teen told officers that he made the incendiary device according to a recipe he found on TikTok.

After being taken into custody, the teenager told police that he wanted to see if the homemade bomb recipe would work, and planned on throwing it at a sandy area of a park in the city. Police estimated that the device could have sparked a major fire due to the amount of fuel used, Ynet News reported.

TikTok’s community guidelines ban content that “describes or provides instructional detail on how to perform a dangerous activity,” that contains “instructions on how to make or use weapons that may incite violence,” or that “displays firearms, firearm accessories, ammunition, or explosive weapons.”

TikTok challenge sparks rampant car theft
Read more
TikTok challenge sparks rampant car theft

Almost all major social media platforms have similar policies on weapons and explosives, although these rules are regularly flouted. In the days and weeks after Russian troops entered Ukraine, instructions proliferated on the manufacture of Molotov cocktails – rebranded as ‘Bandera Smoothies’ after the Ukrainian nationalist leader and war criminal Stepan Bandera.

One of these videos was posted to Facebook by Ukraine’s former Prime Minister, Vladimir Groysman.

Prior to the advent of social media, ‘The Anarchist Cookbook’ was the go-to resource for amateur bombmakers. Published in the US in the 1970s and shared on early internet forums in the 1990s, the book included instructions for homemade weapons, drugs and explosives. Despite numerous reviews by the US Justice Department, FBI, and the White House, the book was not banned in the US due to the First Amendment’s protection of free speech.


Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies