icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2022 14:49
HomeGames & Culture

Sydney Sweeney responds to ‘MAGA hat’ backlash

The ‘Euphoria’ star insisted the attire worn at her mom’s party was not a political statement
Sydney Sweeney responds to ‘MAGA hat’ backlash
Actress Sydney Sweeney throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, July 2022, Boston, Massachusetts, US. © Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has hit back at online critics who were angry at people wearing red MAGA-inspired hats at her mother’s birthday party.

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions,” the young ‘Euphoria’ star tweeted on Sunday.

The actress previously posted several photos from a country-themed party on Instagram, one of which showed a person in what appeared to be a Blue Lives Matter shirt. The black, white and blue colors used by the Blue Lives Matter movement symbolize solidarity with the police force.

A photo from the same event, posted by Sweeney’s brother Trent, showed two people wearing red hats that parodied former US President Donald Trump’s iconic ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hats. Trent Sweeney wrote that the hats said ‘Make Sixty Great Again,’ referring to his mother’s birthday.

Some commenters on Instagram and Twitter suggested that the guests who attended the party were Trump supporters.

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies