Sydney Sweeney responds to ‘MAGA hat’ backlash

The ‘Euphoria’ star insisted the attire worn at her mom’s party was not a political statement

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has hit back at online critics who were angry at people wearing red MAGA-inspired hats at her mother’s birthday party.

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions,” the young ‘Euphoria’ star tweeted on Sunday.

The actress previously posted several photos from a country-themed party on Instagram, one of which showed a person in what appeared to be a Blue Lives Matter shirt. The black, white and blue colors used by the Blue Lives Matter movement symbolize solidarity with the police force.

A photo from the same event, posted by Sweeney’s brother Trent, showed two people wearing red hats that parodied former US President Donald Trump’s iconic ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hats. Trent Sweeney wrote that the hats said ‘Make Sixty Great Again,’ referring to his mother’s birthday.

Some commenters on Instagram and Twitter suggested that the guests who attended the party were Trump supporters.