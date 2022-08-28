icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2022 13:59
EU to suspend visa deal with Russia – Financial Times

The European bloc’s foreign ministers are reportedly ready to reduce the number of Russian tourists
FILE PHOTO: A border crossing between Russia and Estonia, 2017. © Sergey Stepanov / Sputnik

EU foreign ministers plan to back the suspension of the 2007 EU-Russia visa facilitation deal at a two-day meeting in Prague, the Czech Republic next week, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

In response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, several EU member states have actively been lobbying for a ban or heavy restrictions on the number of ordinary Russian citizens entering the bloc on tourist visas.

“It is inappropriate for Russian tourists to stroll in our cities, on our marinas,” a senior EU official told FT. “We have to send a signal to the Russian population that this war is not OK, it is not acceptable.”

The suspension of the agreement would make the process of applying for all EU visas more complicated and expansive, as well as increasing waiting times.

“We are in an exceptional situation and it requires exceptional steps. We want to go beyond suspending the visa facilitation,” an EU official was quoted as saying. The official stated that additional restrictions could be adopted by the end of the year, according to FT.

Countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia have already stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said this week that Russian tourists pose a security threat to the country, and that a travel ban could incentivize some Russians to “pressure” the Kremlin.

Others, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, spoke out against a full ban on Russian travelers. They argued that the bloc should not punish ordinary Russians for the actions of their government.

Moscow blasted the proposed measures as “flagrant nationalism” and xenophobia. The Kremlin also expressed hope at the time that “common sense” would eventually prevail.

