icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Aug, 2022 03:28
HomeWorld News

New York man admits to ISIS-inspired terror plot

The 22-year-old is accused of planning a ‘lone wolf’ knife attack on behalf of the infamous terrorist group
New York man admits to ISIS-inspired terror plot
FILE PHOTO: The US Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, DC. ©  AP / Jose Luis Magana

A New York man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide “material support” to the Islamic State terrorist faction and for plotting a stabbing spree through Queens, which he allegedly hoped to capture on film. 

Awais Chudhary, a naturalized US citizen who was born in Pakistan, entered a guilty plea in a Brooklyn federal court on Friday, after he allegedly reached out to people he thought were members of Islamic State and made preparations for a knife attack in New York City.

“Chudhary has admitted to planning to carry out a lone wolf terrorist attack in Queens against innocent civilians in an embrace of ISIS’s murderous cause,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Prosecutors say the man pledged his loyalty to the group in 2019 after watching “violent terrorist propaganda videos,” and later “began planning for a knife or bomb attack.” He allegedly identified a number of targets around Queens and sought advice from individuals he believed were fellow militants, including how to avoid police detection and what type of knife to use.

READ MORE: ISIS suicide bomber en route to India intercepted – Russia

Chudhary was said to have ordered several items online for the plot, such as a “tactical knife,” a mask and gloves, as well as a “cellphone chest and head strap to facilitate his recording of the attack, which he hoped would serve as inspiration to other ISIS supporters,” according to the Justice Department. He was arrested as he attempted to pick up those goods from a locker used by an online retailer, and now faces 20 years in prison for the terrorism-related charge.

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies