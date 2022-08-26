icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Aug, 2022 21:29
HomeWorld News

Macron speaks up about problems in France and UK relationship

The French president shot back at remarks by UK PM hopeful Liz Truss, who refused to say whether he was a “friend or foe”
Macron speaks up about problems in France and UK relationship
French President Emmanuel Macron © AFP / Ludovic Marin

London and Paris would have a “serious problem” in their relationship if they were unable to say whether they were friends or enemies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The remark came in response to statements made by Liz Truss, the favorite to become Britain’s next PM, who refused to say whether she viewed the French president as a “friend or foe.”

“If I become prime minister, I would judge him on deeds, not words. The jury’s out,” she said late on Thursday.

Macron was asked to comment on the remarks during his trip to Algeria, telling Truss that it was actually “not good to lose your bearings too much.” He also appeared to steer the personal-sounding statement by Truss into a broader question about the relationship between their two countries, unequivocally stating that “France is a friend of the British people.”

Macron calls Putin READ MORE: Macron calls Putin

“The British people, the United Kingdom, is a friendly, strong and allied nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders or the little mistakes they may make in grandstanding,” Macron said.

“If we are not capable, between France and Britain, of saying whether we are friends or enemies – the term is not neutral – we are heading towards serious problems,” he warned.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rushed to soften the remarks by his potential successor, insisting that Macron has personally always been a “very good buddy” to London.

“I think I've always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron est un très bon buddy de notre pays,” Johnson said, partially switching to French. London and Paris have had “very good” relations for over two centuries, he added “since the Napoleonic era basically,” and such ties should be “celebrated.”

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies